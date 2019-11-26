Hallie M. Repass (nee Harr)

CALUMETY CITY, IL - Hallie M. Repass (nee Harr), age 63, of Calumet City, IL passed away November 20, 2019. She is survived by her loving son Jason and his wife Kelly; cherished grandchildren: Stephanie, Jason Jr., and Thomas; dear sisters: Cathy (Tom) O'Keefe, Eileen (Gio) Pascalicchio, Laura (Bert) Carden and Marnye (Rob) Hanus; special niece, Catie, and special nephews, Luka, Nick, Matthew, and Chris; as well as close friend Lisa Cotner and her children: Xvavier, Genesis, Hunter and Nova; and numerous cousins.

A Celebration of Life will take place in the spring of 2020.

In lieu of flowers, donations to Riley Hospital for Children or the Northwest Indiana Humane Society would be appreciated.

