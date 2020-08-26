1/
Dr. Hannah E. Martin
1989 - 2020
Dr. Hannah E. Martin

FT. WAYNE, IN - Dr. Hannah E. Martin, age 30, passed away August 6, 2020, at home with family by her side. She was born October 23, 1989 in Ft.Wayne, IN to Bob Martin and Jennifer Gant Bouchard.

She is survived by her parents, Bob Martin and Jennifer Gant Bouchard; stepmother, Andrea (nee Kunas) Martin; Grandfather, Donald Gant; sisters: Caitlin, Madeline, and Rachel Martin, as well as numerous uncles, aunts and cousins. She also leaves behind beloved boyfriend, Conor Zoller.

She was proceeded in death by her grandparents, Peggy Gant and Bill and Helen Martin.

A memorial visitation will take place Saturday, August 29, 2020 from 10am until the time of the memorial service at 1:30pm at Burns Funeral Home, 10101 Broadway, Crown Point, IN.



Published in The Times on Aug. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
29
Visitation
10:00 - 01:30 PM
Burns Funeral Home & Crematory
AUG
29
Memorial service
01:30 PM
Burns Funeral Home & Crematory
Funeral services provided by
Burns Funeral Home & Crematory
10101 Broadway
Crown Point, IN 46307
(219) 769-0044
