Harlan McMann Jones
1936 - 2020
Harlan McMann Jones

VALPARAISO - Harlan McMann Jones, 83, better known as "Dink or Cap", of Valparaiso, passed away peacefully at 5:22 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 at La Porte Hospital.

He was born December 26, 1936, in Wellsburg, West Virginia, to Elijah McMann Jones and Mary Dorothy (Springborne) Jones.

Harlan honorably served his country in the United States Air Force. He was former business owner of The Fishery, Valparaiso, a well-known fish market store. Harlan was a charter member of the Porter County CB Club. He was a truck driver for most of his life, retiring in 2011.

Harlan enjoyed bird watching and outings with family and friends, but he really enjoyed supervising others while they worked around his house and garden.

Surviving are two children: Crystal (Chuck) Gross of Rolling Prairie, IN and D'Avona Richardson of Sinton, TX; son-in-law, Richard Toll of Knox, IN; one sister, Diana (David) Shaffer of Chesterton, IN; sister-in-law, Marjorie Jones of San Clemente, CA; eight grandchildren; twenty great grandchildren; eleven great-great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

Preceding in death were his parents; one daughter, Karen Jones Toll; one grandson, Vernon Hurley Jr.; one great grandson, Christian C. Gross; and former wife, Kathy Jones.

Cremation will take place. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date. Lakeview Funeral Home & Crematory, 247 W. Johnson Rd., La Porte, (219) 362-3100 is caring for the arrangements.

Please send condolences to the family at www.LakeviewFHC.com.

Memorial contributions may be directed to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma, OK 73123 and/or JDRF, P.O. Box 37920, Boone, IA, 50037-0920.



Published in The Times on Sep. 30, 2020.
Lakeview Funeral Home & Crematory
247 W. Johnson Road
LaPorte, IN 46350
219-362-3100
