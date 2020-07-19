Harlan T. Stratton, Jr.

1926-2020

HOBART - Harlan T. Stratton, Jr, known to all as "Harley", passed away quietly on Tuesday July 14, 2020 while under hospice care at the Symphony Nursing Home in Chesterton. Harley was just three weeks shy of his 94th birthday and until just recently he had been living in Brentwood Manor Assisted Living facility in Hobart.

He was a lifelong resident of Hobart, having been born at home on August 3, 1926. At age 5 he lost his father and was raised solely by his mother, Clarice. While growing up in a small town in the 30's and 40's, his boyhood exploits were that of a-very free spirit! As an example, he purchased his first car at age 14 for $25- two years prior to obtaining his driver's license! His stories of this period were always amazing and cherished by his children. Harley excelled in high school athletics, especially in basketball where he earned the nickname "Stretch", being able to jump higher than anyone else on the varsity team. His two lifelong friends from Hobart High School were Bob Price and Rich Wilmoth, with all three being part of the starting five on the high school basketball team. They remained friends for life and they eventually worked together as their own construction crew, building separate houses for each of their families. In 1947, he married his high school sweetheart, Betty Greenlee. One year later their oldest son (Harlan) was born shortly after they had moved to San Gabriel California. Their relocation to the west coast were one small part of the large migration west during the 40's and 50's. But the absence of family members soon brought them back to Hobart, where he and Betty remained for the rest of their lives.

Harley was originally trained as a printer and worked for the Gary Post Tribune, when it was located in downtown Gary. But his business ambitions stretched beyond that and in 1967 he built a unique 8-unit apartment building in Hobart. Later, this was sold as one of the first condominium development in Hobart . His family kept expanding and eventually he and Betty had four children: three boys and one girl. From his success with the apartment building/condo, he moved on to purchasing "Sam's Tech Supply", a Hobart based supplier of all things related to tire repair. From his first 'warehouse" (the size of a small garage), he expanded the business to a much larger facility in a Hobart business park. As a local businessman he became involved in many political and charity efforts. As an avid hunter (and fisherman) he was president of the local Ducks Unlimited chapter, a conservation organization dedicated to waterfowl preservation. He operated Sam's Tech Supply very successfully for 20 years, eventually selling it to his son, Kevin. He experienced a very active retirement and besides traveling, he enjoyed fishing at his lakeside house in Michigan, as well as hunting in many states aod four countries. Betty, his loving and devoted wife of 62 years, passed away in 2009. A private burial service for the immediate family is planned.

Harlan T. Stratton Jr. leaves behind four children: Harlan (Barbara), Mark, Kevin (Margie) and Gail, along with and seven grandchildren (Lauren, Michael, Amanda, Abigail, Amy, Chris, and Matthew. Additionally there are nine great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. He was loved and respected by his family and a friend to many. His hard work, along with his principles of honesty and fairness, are examples for all of us. We will miss him and keep him in our hearts forever. We know that he and Mom are together again.

In lieu of flowers, we encourage a donation to our father's favorite charity: Leader Dogs for the Blind 1039 s. Rochester Rd. Rochester Hills, Ml 48307 Attn: Laura. Alternatively you may donate by visiting their website: www.leaderdog.org

Rees Funeral Homes assisted with services. Online condolences may be submitted at

www.reesfuneralhomes.com