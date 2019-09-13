Harlen Fugate

CROWN POINT, IN - Harlen Fugate, age 89 of Crown Point, passed away September 10, 2019. He served for the U.S. Army during the Korean War and retired from Ford Motor Co. after 30 years. Harlen was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and brother. He will be greatly missed.

Harlen was preceded in death by his sons: Michael Harlen and Timothy. Harlen is survived by his loving wife of 67 years, Wanda; children: Sandra Krestan, Ron (Cheryl) Fugate; seven grandchildren: Daniel (Hannah), Brian, and Cheyanne Fugate, Timothy and Christopher Fugate, Ronee Krestan, Kara (Jeremy) Manago; great-grandchildren: Hendrix, Lena, and Harlen; siblings: Marie (Henry) Hale, Everet Fugate, Evyonne Wray, and David (Barb)Fugate.

Visitation will be held from 12:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. on Sunday, September 15, 2019, at BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 10101 Broadway, Crown Point, IN. A funeral service will take place at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, September 16, 2019, at Burns Funeral Home. Interment at Salem Cemetery, Hebron. www.burnsfuneral.com