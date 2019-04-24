Harlon Ray Hummer

Harlon Ray Hummer

HIGHLAND, IN - Harlon Ray Hummer, 84, of Highland, passed away peacefully at Spring Mill Health – Legacy in Merrillville, IN. He was born August 17, 2019 in Huntington, IN to Kenneth C. and Ruby (Skinner) Hummer. On January 14, 1955 he married Patricia L. (Pontious) and she preceded him in death on July 5, 2016.

He is survived by his daughter Pamela and son, Christopher; granddaughter, Kirstin; great-grandson, Dominic; sister, Katherine (Robert) Cox; other relatives and friends. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Patricia L. Hummer; son, Richard "Scott" Hummer; and brother, Tom Hummer. Harlon worked at Arcelor Mittal Steel for several years before retiring. He was a member of Terrace Park Church of God in Hammond, IN. He also served in the U. S. Army during the Korean War.

Funeral Services were private.

Harlon will be dearly missed by his loving family and dear friends.


Published in The Times on Apr. 24, 2019
bullet Korean War
