Harold A. "Bubba" Mathews

GRIFFITH, IN - Harold A. "Bubba" Mathews, 76, of Griffith, passed away on Monday, July 15, 2019. He is survived by his loving wife, Laura, of 51 years; three children, Paul, Nick (Julie) Mathews, Mandy (Nathan) Carrasquillo; five adoring grandchildren, Quinn, Ryan, Morgan, Julienne, and Devyn Mathews; two sisters-in-law, Joanne Sprinkle and Joyce Gardner; brother-in-law, David Cuculic; dear cousin, John (Mary) Tadey, and many loving nieces and nephews. Harry was preceded in death by his parents, Harold and Ann Mathews, and his daughter, Melissa.

Friends are invited to visit with the family from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Wednesday, July 17, 2019, at HILLSIDE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CENTER, 8941 Kleinman Road, Highland, IN 46322. A Funeral Mass will be held at 10:30 AM on Thursday, July 18, 2019, at Our Lady of Grace Church, 3025 Highway Avenue, Highland, IN 46322. Father Brian Chadwick, officiating. Visitation with the family will be held at 10:00 AM at the church, immediately preceding the Mass.

In lieu of flowers, a donation to a in Harry's honor would be greatly appreciated.

After 42 years of service, Harry retired from LTV Steel. He was actively involved in Griffith Pop Warner Football for many years, and very much enjoyed spending his retirement years with his family and friends at their cottage in Monticello, IN.

