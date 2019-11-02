Harold Chubbs

CROWN POINT, IN - Harold Chubbs, age 95 of Crown Point, passed away on October 30, 2019. He was a graduate of Edison High School, class of 1942. Harold was a WW II Air Force Veteran and a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Crown Point, and a longtime Kiwanis member. Harold retired from Indiana Bell Telephone after 35 years of service. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather and will be greatly missed. Harold was preceded in death by his loving wife Hertha. He is survived by his children Kimberlee (Bruce) Quade, Timothy J. (Amy) Chubbs, James H. (Victoria) Chubbs; grandchildren Erika (Nicholas) Roa, Sigrid Quade; great- grandchildren Augustin, Evangeline.

Friends may visit with Harold's family on Monday, November 4, 2019 from 2:00-7:00 p.m. at BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 10101 Broadway, Crown Point, IN. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, November 5, 2019 from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 10:00 a.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church, 250 S. Indiana Ave., Crown Point. Interment Maplewood Cemetery in Crown Point. www.burnsfuneral.com