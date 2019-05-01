Harold Dean Fletcher

Obituary
Harold Dean Fletcher

CROWN POINT, IN - Harold Dean Fletcher, 80, Crown Point, passed away peacefully and entered Heaven on Thursday, April 25, 2019.

Harold was the beloved husband of the late Lorraine Fletcher (nee Dal Corobbo), and the beloved son of the late Fern Harris. He is survived by his children: Kathryn (Harvey) Garza, Jeffrey (Carol) Fletcher, Linda Fletcher (Alan) Carl, and Deborah (Brian) Trumblay; his stepsons: Eugene (Antonia) Beiriger and Jeffrey (Gina) Beiriger; his siblings: James (Sharon) Fletcher, Gary (Sheila) Harris, and Elizabeth (Mick) Emery; his grandchildren: Jeffrey, Jr., Michael, Ciara (Fletcher), Tyler, Jacob, Nicholas (Trumblay), Alexandra, Anastasia, and Emma (Beiriger); his great grandchildren: Grayson, Cayden, and Maverick (Fletcher). He is also survived by his many nieces and nephews, and his cousins: William (Ruth) Burnett and Darlene (Renaldo) Nardoni.

Harold was a faithful member of the Southlake Fundamental Baptist Church in Crown Point, IN. He retired from Norfolk Southern Railway after 41 years of service.

A visitation will be held on Friday, May 3, 2019 from 4:00-7:00 p.m. with the funeral immediately following at 7:00 p.m. at the MEMORY LANE FUNERAL HOME, 6305 W. Lincoln Highway (US 30), Crown Point, IN. A private family graveside will be held on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Memory Lane Memorial Park cemetery. Pastor Mark Promnitz will be officiating. For further information, you may contact the funeral home at (219) 322-2050. www.memorylanepark.com


Published in The Times on May 1, 2019
