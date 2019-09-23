Harold Edward Shea (1953 - 2019)
Service Information
Castle Hill Funeral Home
1219 Sheffield Avenue
Dyer, IN
46311
(219)-864-0170
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 24, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Castle Hill Funeral Home
1219 Sheffield Avenue
Dyer, IN
Obituary
Harold Edward Shea

HAMMOND, IN - On Wednesday, September 18, 2019 Harold Edward Shea, of Hammond, a loving husband and father of seven passed away at the age of 66.

Harold was born on January 11, 1953 and was a lifelong Chicago Cubs fan.

Harold is survived by his wife Dawn (nee Mance); children: Harold, Angeline, Anthony, Apollo, Sarah and Brandon; many grandchildren; sisters: Dolores, Judy, Merry Sue and Jan. He was preceded in death by his parents: Harold and Eleanore (nee Westphall) Shea; brothers: Ron, Jack, Tom and Les; sister Shirley; and his son Mark.

Family and friends will celebrate his life on Tuesday, September 24, 2019 at CASTLE HILL FUNERAL ;HOME, 1219 Sheffield Avenue, Dyer, IN 46311 with a visitation from 4:00-8:00 p.m.

For information (219)864-0170 or visit castlehillfuneralhome.com for online.
Published in The Times on Sept. 23, 2019
