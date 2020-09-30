Harold Eugene Hawes, Jr.

VALPARAISO, IN - Harold Eugene Hawes Jr., 83 of Valparaiso, passed away Saturday, September 26, 2020 at home. He was born January 21, 1937 in Chicago to Harold Eugene and Anne Margaret (Rehor) Hawes, Sr. Harold is survived by his daughter Valerie Hawes, his forever fiancée Beverly McFarland, and Oscar their Pekinese dog. Harold was a retired sales representative from Harold Freeman Jewelers. He was a member of the Brotherhood of Jewelers.

There are no services or visitation for Harold. Memorials can be made to the American Cancer Society. BARTHOLOMEW FUNERAL HOME in Valparaiso is in charge of arrangements.