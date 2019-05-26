Harold J. Rouhselange Jr.

DAYTONA BEACH, FL - On May 22, 2019, Harold James Rouhselange, son, father, brother passed away in Daytona Beach, FL unexpectedly at the age of 58 years. Born in Crown Point, Indiana, "Jim" relocated to Daytona Beach, FL in his twenties where he started his company R&O home services with great friend Scott Olsen. R&O home services was a huge part of Jim's life, he loved his customers like family.

Jim will be forever remembered by his mother and father, Marianne and Jim Rouhselange, Crystal River, FL his daughter Jamie Rouhselange, Daytona Beach, FL and brother Jeffrey Rouhselange of Deland, FL. Jim will also be forever remembered by his friends and other relatives.