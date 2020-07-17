Harold James "Buck" Bartholomew

VALPARAISO, IN -

Harold James "Buck" Bartholomew (January 22, 1931- July 16, 2020) was the only child of Harold W. and Gladys (Ritz) Bartholomew. Buck graduated from Valparaiso High School in 1949 and Indiana University in 1953. On September 2, 1951, Buck married Betty Aigner, his childhood sweetheart and mother of his two children, Jeffrey (Elizabeth) Bartholomew and Carol Stoner, both of Valparaiso.

Buck was a lieutenant in the US Air Force, 1953-1956. In 1956, Buck joined his father at Bartholomew and Son Insurance. Buck was an exceptional golfer: a captain of the Indiana University golf team; winner of seven consecutive city championships, and several Valparaiso Country Club championships. Legend has it that one of those championships was won with his wife's golf clubs.

Betty passed away unexpectedly in January, 1988. In 1991, Buck married Betty "Jean" Heinrich. They shared many happy years in Valparaiso and Marco Island, FL. Jean predeceased Buck in 2016.

Buck has four grandchildren: Kyle (Suzanne), Austin TX and Brian (Jessica) Bartholomew, Fort Collins, CO; Samuel (Alison), Worcester, MA and Katherine Stoner, Framingham, MA; four great-grandchildren-Marley and Jack Bartholomew; Lucia and Rhys Stoner; four nieces and nephews-Mark (Char) Aigner, Beth Hoen, Karen (Doug) Prescott; and James (Patty) Aigner; son-in-law, Robert Stoner.

A plaque stating "For when the One Great Scorer comes to write against your name, he writes-not that you won or lost-but how you played the game" hung inconspicuously in the family home. Based on the way Buck lived, he took that to heart. Buck loved life and life loved him right back. All of his family enjoyed being around him and wonderful family memories abound. A caregiver leaving notes for her replacement wrote, "Buck is a kind, gentle spirit. Caution: You will fall in love with him."

Thank you, Trail Creek Place in Michigan City, for providing care and comfort for Buck (and family) the last 2.5 years of his life.

Due to COVID-19, there will private graveside services. Memorials to donor's choice.

To share condolences or stories with Buck's family, please visit nwitimes.com.

Arrangements by DYKES FUNERAL HOME, INC. (219) 462-3125.