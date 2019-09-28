Harold L. "Hal" Miller

Service Information
Sheets Funeral Home
604 E Commercial Avenue
Lowell, IN
46356
(219)-696-0921
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 29, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Sheets Funeral Home
604 E Commercial Avenue
Lowell, IN 46356
Funeral Mass
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Bridget Catholic Church
107 Main Street
Hobart, IN
Obituary
Harold "Hal" L. Miller

LOWELL, IN - Harold "Hal" L. Miller 87, of Lowell, IN, passed away Thursday, September 26, 2019. He is survived by his wife, Katherine; children: Jane, Brian, Sandra and Stanley Miller; stepchildren: Speros (Aimee) Batistatos, Michael Craft; 11 grandchildren; 15 great grandchildren; siblings: Max (Pat) Miller, Betty Riggers; numerous nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his parents and 10 siblings. Hal was a member of St. Bridget Roman Catholic Church in Hobart, IN, was active in the community of Wabash, and a Korean War Army veteran serving in Germany.

Visitation, Sunday, September 29, 2019 from 2:00-6:00 p.m. at Sheets Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 604 E. Commercial Ave, Lowell, IN 46356. Funeral Mass, Monday, 10:00 a.m., at St. Bridget Catholic Church, 107 Main Street, Hobart, IN 46342, with Fr. Ross officiating. Cremation will follow services. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the . www.sheetsfuneral.com
Published in The Times on Sept. 28, 2019
bullet U.S. Army bullet World War II bullet Korean War
