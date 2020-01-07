Harold Lee Branson

MUNSTER, IN - Harold Lee Branson, 93 of Munster, passed away January 3, 2020. Harold was born on June 16, 1926 the son of the late William Lee and Blanche Branson.

Harold is survived by his daughter Nancy Lee (David) Sowinski as well as his grandchildren Brian (Cathy) McComas, Carrie (Jeremy) Adler, Sarah (Mark) Callan and Scott (Linsey) Sowinski, and eight great grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his loving wife Irene, and a daughter Connie Lee (Michael) McComas.

Harold served our country in the United States Navy in World War II. He attended Indiana University and worked for British Petroleum for 32 years. Harold was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather and was always there whenever his family needed him.

Visitation and funeral services will be held Thursday January 9, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. – Noon at KISH FUNERAL HOME, 10000 Calumet Ave, Munster, IN. Burial will be held at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery with military funeral honors immediately following. Condolences may be sent at www.kishfuneralhome.net.