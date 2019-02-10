Harold Lee Crider

CEDAR LAKE, IN - Harold Lee Crider, 88 passed away peacefully on the 6th of February, 2019 at his home in Cedar Lake, IN. Mr. Crider was born on the 2nd of April, 1930 in Knox, IN to William and Nona Crider. He is preceded in death by Livy Crider, whom he was married to for 58 years. He was a lifetime member of the Local 150 International Union of Operating Engineers. Harold was a veteran of the Korean War and served in the U.S. Navy. He enjoyed fishing, camping, his garden, and traveling to Florida with Livy. He was a proud member of the American Legion Post 261 in Cedar Lake, IN.

Harold is survived by his son John Crider, grandchildren Jackson and Robert Crider, sister Bev Crider, and dear friend Irene Moeller. Harold was one of a kind and will be missed by many. His influence will forever remain in the lives of all who knew him. The family will be holding a celebration of Harold's life on Tuesday, February 12, 2019 at the American Legion Post #261 13050 Washington St. Cedar Lake, IN from 2:00-6:00 P.M. Arrangements entrusted to ELMWOOD FUNERAL CHAPEL & CREMATORY - CEDAR LAKE. For more information 219-374-9300 or www.elmwoodchapel.com.