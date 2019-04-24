Harold P. Shevchenko

HAMMOND, IN - Harold P. Shevchenko, age 91 of Hammond, passed peacefully on Monday, April 22, 2019. Cherished husband and sweetheart of Delores J. Shevchenko nee Thomas. Beloved father of Gerald (Chris) Shevchenko, Joanne (Randy) Eenigenburg, and Joy (Martin Carter) Chnupa. Loving brother of Melvin (Betty) Shevchenko and Iris Gifford. Proud grandfather of Drew (Melinda) Eenigenburg, Dan (Katie) Eenigenburg, Dale (Lynne) Eenigenburg, Zack Chnupa, and Zoey Chnupa. Dearest great-grandfather of 6, brother-in-law of Bill Bush and Betty Shevchenko. Fond uncle of many nieces and nephews. Loyal friend to his granddog, Jaxson. Preceded in death by his daughter Shirley Shevchenko; parents Peter and Mary Shevchenko; sister Lucille Bush and brother-in-law Donald Gifford.

Harold retired after 42 years with Inland Steel where he belonged to the 25-year club. He was a member of the Masonic Lodge 569 F & AM and of Ridge United Methodist Church.

Friends are invited to meet with the family on Thursday, April 25, 2019 from 10:00 AM until time of service at 12:00 PM. Rev. Michelle L. Knight, Pastor officiating at LaHAYNE FUNERAL HOME, 6955 Southeastern Ave., Hammond, IN. Interment will follow at Calumet Park Cemetery, Merrillville, IN. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the .

For further information regarding services, please contact LaHAYNE FUNERAL HOME at 219/ 845-3600 or visit our web site at www.lahaynefuneralhome.com.