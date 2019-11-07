Harold Reid

CROWN POINT, IN - Harold Reid, age 91, of Crown Point, passed away on November 5, 2019, at Crown Point Christian Village surrounded by many loving family members. He was a proud Navy veteran who served during the Korean Conflict. Upon discharge from the service, Harold met and married the love of his life Patricia Ann Brown, and together they raised their family of five children as lifelong residents of Crown Point. Harold was a lifelong salesman and sales supervisor for several food brokerage and beverage firms serving the local retail food community. Harold's sales skills and "Gift of Gab" made him a well-respected top performer in his industry. Throughout his life, Harold most enjoyed family gatherings, cook-outs, and special occasions. Family accomplishments were most important to him.

Harold was preceded in death by his parents Albert and Mary Reid; loving wife of 68 years Patricia Ann. He is survived by his children Larry (Patti), Rick of Springfield, MO, Jeff (Patti), Scott (Jan), Tricia (Dave) Pushka-of Naperville, IL; grandchildren-Allyson Kaegi (Jason), Brian Reid (Laura), Katie, Kristen and Amanda Reid, Megan Cole (Derek), Jenni Collins (Ryan), Hannah and Derek Reid, Nicole Pushka; great grandchildren Kyle and Reid Kaegi, Caroline and Andrew Reid, and Christian Cole.

Memorial visitation will be held on Friday, November 8, 2019 at BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 10101 Broadway, Crown Point, from 2:00 p.m. until the time of Memorial Service at 4:00 p.m. Rev. John Starr officiating. www.burnsfuneral.com