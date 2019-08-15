Harold Rufus Hull, Jr.

HAMMOND, IN - Harold Rufus Hull, Jr. of Hammond, born December 13, 1929, passed away peacefully on the evening of Tuesday, August 13, 2019, surrounded by his family.

He is survived by his two loving children, Michael Hull and Elizabeth Hull, his three grandchildren, Natori Hull, Michael Hull and Hazel Hull, as well as many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his beloved wife, Charlene Hull, his parents, Harold and Anne Hull, his brother, Ralph Hull and sister, Darlene Landsley.

Harold served our country in the United States Army, was an avid singer who loved fishing, and took pride in coaching local youth soccer. Services will remain private for his family.

In lieu of flowers, Harold asked that you please consider donating of your time or money in his honor to the Hammond YMCA, youth sports programs, or community oriented programs.