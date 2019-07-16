Harold Sherman

FROSTPROOF, FL - Harold Sherman Wheeler, 82, of Frostproof, FL passed away Friday, July 12, 2019 at Somers Hospice House in Sebring, FL.

He was born January 25, 1937 in Brazil, IN to the late Sherman M. Wheeler and Helen Smith York. He has been a resident of the area since 2005 coming from Griffith, IN. He was a retired Truck Driver. Harold was a veteran in the United States Army. He was an Elder of the First Presbyterian Church of Frostproof.

Survivors include his wife of 60 years Kathy Wheeler; sons Harry A. Wheeler of Coeur d'Alene, ID, Jeff A. Wheeler of Griffith, IN, Eric J. Wheeler of Lowell, IN; daughters Karen L. Grimmett and husband Mark of Plymouth, IN, Julie E. Gabrielse and husband Joel of Granger, IN; sister Sandra Brown and husband Ken of Crawfordville, IN; ten grandchildren and four great grandchildren.

No services are scheduled at this time. MARION NELSON FUNERAL HOME handling arrangements.