Harold "Hank" Timothy Rozinski

Harold "Hank" Timothy Rozinski, 76, Valparaiso, passed away Thursday, September 10, 2020 at 11:45 p.m. in Advocate Christ Medical Center, Oak Lawn, IL.

He was born August 14, 1944 in Michigan City, IN to the late Clarence "Spider" and Iona (Morse) Rozinski. On May 21, 1966 in Michigan City, IN he married Sandra Bartos who survives in Valparaiso, IN.

Also surviving are a son, Ryan (Elizabeth Wilkins) Rozinski of Demotte, IN; daughter, Jaime Rozinski of Michigan City, IN; grandchild, Gregory Wilkins; granddog, Nebo; brother, Clarence John (Catherine) Rozinski of LaPorte, IN; and his sister, Juanita (Wayne) Gulliver of Las Vegas, NV.

Hank retired in February 2020 after 55 years as a machinist at Arcelor Mittal, Burns Harbor where he was #2 in seniority within the company. He also had worked as a photographer for the Michigan City News Dispatch during the 1960's. Hank was an avid and fiercely competitive golfer and a Chicago Cubs and Chicago Bears fan. He loved spending time with his family and anyone that knew him would tell you he was the kindest, most giving man they knew.

A celebration of life service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Friday, September 18, 2020 at OTT/HAVERSTOCK FUNERAL CHAPEL, 418 Washington St., Michigan City, IN. Entombment will follow in Swan Lake Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 4:00 - 8:00 p.m., Thursday and from 10:00 - 11:00 a.m. Friday at the OTT/HAVERSTOCK FUNERAL CHAPEL.

In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Giant Paw Prints Rescue, 857 W. Main St., Westville, IN 46391. To sign a guest book and leave condolences online visit our web site at www.otthaverstock.com.