Harold "Dusty" Trapp
FORMERLY OF DYER, IN - Harold "Dusty" Trapp formerly of Dyer, IN passed away peacefully, Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at the Indiana Masonic Home Franklin, IN.

He was a kind, caring, compassionate family man and friend to many. He used his amazing gifts and talents to benefit others especially those in need. His sense of humor combined with his hearty laugh will always be remembered and cherished.

Dusty was born in Grovertown, IN to the late George and Ruth Trapp where he grew up on the farm and worked in the family auto repair shop. Dusty served with the Army Air Corps in WWII then worked at Sinclair/Arco in Harvey, IL for 32 years. Starting as a young man he was very active and devoted to his local lodges some include: Indiana Harbor (Highland) Masonic Lodge #686, Knights Templar of IN #58, Orak Shrine-hospital/transport unit Eastern Star and many more, he also served as Grand Master as well as numerous other roles. He was a member of the Dyer United Methodist Church.

He was preceded in death by his loving wife Kay Trapp, his sister Doris "Pug" Stoller, brother-in-law Duane Stoller and son Bill Trapp. He is survived by his grand daughter Rachel (Shawn) Singleton, great grand daughter Evelyn Turner, daughter-in-law Linda Nelson and many nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held at FAGEN-MILLER FUNERAL HOME, 1920 Hart St. in Dyer, IN from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. with a Masonic service beginning at 4:00 p.m. There will be no funeral and cremation will follow.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Compass Park Indiana Masonic Home, Shriners Hospitals for Children or Dyer United Methodist Church. www.fagenmiller.com



Published in The Times on Jun. 19, 2020.
