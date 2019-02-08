CROWN POINT, IN - Harold W. Kriss age 71, peacefully passed away on Tuesday, February 5, 2019. He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Cheryl Kriss; daughters, Jennifer Hauber, Cara (Paul) Voorhorst, Megan (Bryon) Gearhart and Alissa Kriss; grandchildren, Joella, Lydia, Taylor, Camille, Bryon, Kaitlyn, Rachel, Morgan and Abigail; siblings, Carol (Mike) Zakutansky, Susan Hohrun, Ken (Linda) Hohrun, April Kriss, Candy Kriss and many nieces and nephews. Harold was born on September 14, 1947 to the late Harold and Mary Irene Kriss and was a graduate of Kouts High School and Lincoln Christian University. On June 22, 1968 he married the love of his life Cheryl Parkinson and together they raised four daughters. Harold retired from Christ Hospital in Oak Lawn where he worked in the maintenance department as a carpenter. Harold was a loving son, brother, husband, father and grandfather and will truly be missed by all whose lives he touched.

Funeral Services will be held on Monday, February 11, 2019 at 10:00 AM at CHAPEL LAWN FUNERAL HOME (8178 Cline Avenue Crown Point, IN) with Pastor Dave Maddack officiating. Interment to follow at Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens, Crown Point, IN. Friends are invited to meet with the family on Sunday, February 10, 2019 from 1:00-4:00 PM at the funeral home. Online condolences may be left at chapellawnfunerals.com.