Harold William "Bud" Maresko

CROWN POINT, IN - Harold William "Bud" Maresko of Crown Point passed away at home on October 17, 2019 at the age of 91. He was born January 11, 1928 in East Chicago Indiana, one of eight children of Phillip and Lila Maresko. He attended Tolleston High School in Gary, IN and worked toward his GED while serving in the Armed Forces. In 1945, at the age of 17, he joined the United States Merchant Marine during World War 2. He transported munitions, equipment and supplies to the Allied Forces, in support of the war. When World War 2 ended, Bud continued in the Merchant Marine, sailing through the Panama Canal to South America hauling equipment used in the construction of the Pan American Highway. He sailed on six different Liberty Ships over the course of his active duty. He left the Merchant Marine in December of 1946 and went to work for US Steel in Gary Indiana as a Crane Operator. He was drafted into the US Army in March of 1951 during the height of the Korean War. He was stationed at Fort Monmouth New Jersey for basic training, and later at Fort Polk Louisiana, where he received Military Communications training. Once he completed his training, he was deployed to Germany where he served in the 7th Army, 816th Field Artillery Battalion Headquarters, until March of 1953.

When Bud came out of the Army, he began his career with AT&T (Bell System) as a Telephone Repairman. He received his High School Diploma from Merrillville High School in 1965. He worked for AT&T for 35 years until his retirement as a Repair Foreman. He then took a position as Communications Director of Gary Methodist Hospitals where he oversaw the installation and maintenance of the phone systems for ten years. Bud was always the guy that everyone would call if they needed anything fixed, repaired, or if they just wanted to know how it worked. He loved meeting people and enjoyed talking and reminiscing about common interests. He was an avid fisherman, always owned a boat, and loved living on the lake. He was the definition of a do-it-yourself-er. He had an amateur radio license and loved dabbling in electronics and circuit design. He was a great husband, father, grandfather, brother and uncle.

He was preceded in death by his parents Philip and Lila, sisters Irene, Cecil and Helen, and brother George. He is survived by his wife of 65 years Grace; his two children: William A. Maresko (Elizabeth), Grand Rapids MI; Laura Ann Low (Kevin), Niles MI; two brothers: James Maresko, Colorado Springs, CO; John (Jack) Maresko (Diana), Shawnee Mission KS; Sister: Nancy Shuttleworth, Lake Station, IN; Granddaughters: Erin Elizabeth Maresko (Adam Hartig), Anchorage AK; Amy Lynne Maresko, Brooklyn NY; and many nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, donations to Honor Flight Chicago in Bud's name are welcomed. https://WWW.HonorFlightChicago.org/donate/ He enjoyed his 2014 trip to Washington DC with Honor Flight Chicago, and said it was one of the recent highlights of his life.

Bud's wish was to be cremated with a private memorial service to honor his life.

