Harriet Grace Kuipers

LANSING, IL - Harriet Grace Kuipers, age 94 of Lansing, IL passed away peacefully on Monday, June 15, 2020. Harriet was a cherished aunt of Karen (John) Lesmeister, Darrel Kuipers, Jerry (Jackie) Kuipers, and Duane (Karla) Kuipers. She also was a great aunt to numerous great nieces and nephews who loved her and will miss her. Harriet was preceded in death by her loving parents Barteld and Martha (nee Van Vuren) Kuipers, sister Ruth C. Kuipers and brother Jacob C. Kuipers.

Friends may visit with the family on Monday, June 22, 2020 at the SCHROEDER-LAUER FUNERAL HOME, 3227 Ridge Road, Lansing, IL from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 noon, with funeral services immediately following. Harriet will be laid to rest at Oakridge Cemetery, Lansing, IL.

When Harriet was young she worked with her father and family in the fields, (her dad was a truck farmer). She then did general office work and became a telephone operator for Illinois Bell in Lansing until rotary dial phones came into use. Harriet attended Purdue University Calumet and became a LPN. She worked as a nurse at several hospitals and then at Hammond Clinic from 1961 until she retired in 1991. Harriet was a charter member of the Calumet City Bible Church, where she was the pianist. Her passion was teaching Nursery and Pre-School, and Sunday School classes. She was also the Director of Vacation Bible School classes. She loved her students dearly. Harriet was loved by many and she will be truly missed. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Harriet's name to the Pacific Garden Mission or the World Home Bible League. www.schroederlauer.com