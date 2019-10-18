Harriet (Nowacki) Rombotis

Service Information
PRUZIN BROTHERS FUNERAL SERVICE - Merrillville
6360 Broadway
Merrillville, IN
46410
(121)-998-09070
Calling hours
Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Calling hours
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Funeral service
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Bridget Catholic Church
107 Main St.
Hobart, IN
Obituary
Harriet Rombotis (nee Nowacki)

PALM BAY, FL - Harriet Rombotis (nee Nowacki), age 86 of Palm Bay, FL, formerly of Hobart, IN and Indiana Harbor, passed away Sunday, October 13, 2019.

Survived by husband of 65 years, Nichlous Peter Rombotis; three children: Richard (Marlene) Rombotis, Robert Rombotis, Renee (Chris Szarmach) Rombotis; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by her parents, two brothers and one sister.

Harriet was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She devoted her life to her family and will be dearly missed.

Family and friends may call at PRUZIN BROTHERS FUNERAL SERVICE, 6360 Broadway, Merrillville on Sunday, October 20, 2019 from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. and on Monday from 9:00 to 10:30 a.m. Funeral service will be Monday, October 21, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. from St. Bridget Catholic Church, 107 Main St., Hobart with Rev. Benjamin Ross officiating. At Rest Calumet Park Cemetery, Merrillville.

Published in The Times on Oct. 18, 2019
