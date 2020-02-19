Harrietann McCarl (nee Georger)

SCHERERVILLE, IN/FORMERLY OF LANSING, IL - Harrietann McCarl, age 86, of Schererville, IN, formerly of Lansing, IL, passed away Sunday, February 16, 2020. She is survived by her loving children: Dave McCarl, Robert (Laura) McCarl, and Terry (Michelle) McCarl. Cherished grandmother of Erica, Gavin, Jeremy, and loving great grandmother of seven and loving aunt to many nieces and nephews. Harrietann was preceded in death by her beloved husband Robert, cherished son Steve, and parents Herman and Harriett (nee Carder) Georger.

Friends may visit with the family on Thursday, February 20, 2020 from 2:00 to 6:00 PM at the SCHROEDER-LAUER FUNERAL HOME, 3227 Ridge Road, Lansing, IL, with a funeral service beginning at 6:00 PM, with Deacon Jim Renwick officiating. Harrietann will be laid to rest at Brookside Cemetery, Scottville, MI.

Harrietann was a loving and caring wife, mother, daughter and grandmother. She was a member of the Ladies Auxillary with the American Legion in Michigan. She enjoyed watching the Chicago Cubs and the Chicago Bulls. She was loved by many and she will be truly missed. www.schroederlauer.com