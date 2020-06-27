Harry A. Klisiak

LAKE VILLAGE, IN - Harry A. Klisiak, age 91 of Lake Village, IN, formerly of Sumava Resorts, IN, passed away June 25, 2020. He was born in Hammond, IN to John and Anna Klisiak (nee Kakovich). Harry graduated from Hammond Technical Institute, class of 1948. He proudly served in the US Army, 101st Airborne, during the Korean War. Harry ended his Army career as a sergeant. In the late 40's and following the Korean War, he raced at multiple area speedways including Illiana and Broadway Speedway, where he was a top contender and a threat to win anytime in his famous #40. On December 31, 1963, Harry married the love of his life Mary and had two children together, adding to the two children they each had prior to their union. He was a proud baseball coach for Lake Village Little League and Babe Ruth. He also presided over the North Newton Athletic Boosters. His hobbies included hunting, fishing, and gardening. He loved spending time with his family, including being their biggest fan at whatever it was they were doing. They were the joy of his life. Harry retired a Teamster for Local 142 and was a lifelong Mason, finishing at Colfax Lodge #378. Now dad can peacefully fly to Heaven and join his beloved wife Mary and granddaughter Maryanne.

He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 53 years, Mary H. Klisiak; his parents; and granddaughter, Maryanne Taylore Klisiak; brothers: Albin, Gene, and Rich Klisiak. Harry is survived by his children: Linnae Kowalczyk (nee Klisiak), Debbie (Joe) Szilagyi (nee Klisiak), Brent (Leticia) Klisiak, and Lisa Mech; step-children: Joie (John) Bertram (nee Harris), and Shelly Harris; grandchildren: Jordan, Jillian, Phillip, Adrian, Tashia, Little Joe, Max, Tyler, and Malerie; great-grandchildren: Parker, Micah, Nora, and Willow.

Visitation Monday, June 29, 2020 from 3:00 p.m.- 8:00 p.m. at BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 10101 Broadway, Crown Point, with a Masonic service at 7:00 pm. Funeral service Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Burns. Interment Roselawn Cemetery, Roselawn IN. www.burnsfuneral.com