Harry F. Smiddy, Jr.

MUNSTER, IN - Harry F. Smiddy, Jr., 95, passed away on November 14, 2019, at Riley Hospice, Munster, IN. He was the son of Harry F., Sr., and Dorothy Smiddy. He was born on February

17, 1924. He resided in Schererville, IN. His wife, Margaret, survives him with his four daughters: Patricia (Bob) Danowski, of Windlake, WI, Suzanne Scott, of Darien, IL, Nan Crepeau, of St John, IN and Lisa (Scott) McAlister, of Flossmoor, IL. He had five grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren. Harry was preceded in death by his first wife, Madeline, his son, William Smiddy, his daughter, Maureen Koester, and his three grandchildren.Harry graduated from Hammond High School in 1942 and was a US Air Force pilot in WWII. After the war, he graduated from Indiana University, in Bloomington, where he received a Business Law degree and an LLB. He rose to senior vice president and managed the Trust Dept for 35 years, at the former Mercantile Bank, in Hammond.

Visitation will be at Burns-Kish Funeral Home, at 8415 Calumet Ave., in Munster, on Sunday, November 17, 2019, from 3:00-7:00 PM.

Funeral Services will be at First United Evangelical Lutheran Church of Hammond, 6705 Hohman Ave., on Monday, November 18, 2019 at 11:00 AM.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The First United Evangelical Lutheran Church of Hammond or . Please visit www.burnskish.com.