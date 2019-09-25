Harry James "Jim" Spott

LOWELL, IN - Harry James "Jim" Spott, age 51, of Lowell, IN formerly of Merrillville, passed away unexpectedly on September 21, 2019. He is survived by his loving wife, Melissa "Missie"; parents: Joseph and Marie Spott; siblings: Dawn (Steve), Joseph (Raine) Spott and Kelly; nieces: Maritza and Lauren Spott.

Funeral service will be held on Friday, September 27th at 10:00 AM at the LINCOLN RIDGE FUNERAL HOME, 7607 W. Lincoln Hwy., Schererville (Rt. 30 East of Cline Ave). At rest, Memory Lane Memorial Gardens in Schererville. Friends are invited to visit with Jim's family on Thursday from 4:00-8:00 p.m. at the LINCOLN RIDGE FUNERAL HOME.

Jim was a graduate of Merrillville High school Class of 1986, a member of Local 697 and the Griffith Masonic Lodge 735. He was preceded in death by his loyal companions, Sheldon and Jr. He was an avid hunter, honorable, genuine and all around good guy.