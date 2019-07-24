Harry Krasowski

HAMMOND, IN - Harry Krasowski, age 93, a longtime resident of Hammond, passed peacefully from his home into the Lord's arms on July 21, 2019. Born September 13, 1925 to Henry and Marie Krasowski of East Chicago, IN where he lived until enlisting in the U.S. Navy during WWII.

Serving his country as gunner's assistant aboard LST 608 in the Pacific Arena his ship received three battle stars. When his tour of duty ended, he returned home where he was introduced to the love of his life, Irene Michal whom he wed November 6, 1948. They were blessed to have celebrated 68 years together before her passing.

Drawing on his skills and talents and using his own two hands, Harry built a home for his family in the Hessville area of Hammond where he and Irene raised their three children. Sharing a passion for dance and travel the couple enjoyed many years on the dance floors as well as 34 ocean cruises together.

An involved father, Harry volunteered with both the Indian Guides and the Boy Scouts of America. His sons were both taught carpentry, electrical, plumbing and gardening skills at his side. These lessons have served well and will never be forgotten. Harry is a member of OLPH Church in Hammond and the Knights of Columbus.

Following a brief employment at General American he became Sales Manager at Broadway Auto Sales in East Chicago holding that position for 40 years and then transferring to what is now Napleton Cadillac dealership in Hammond. He continued selling Cadillacs for 22 years.

Proud of his Polish Heritage, Harry enjoyed helping his wife prepare the traditional dishes for each holiday. He enjoyed fishing, hunting and travel and was skilled at many crafts.

Harry is survived by his son, Stephen M. Krasowski; daughter, Elaine Krasowski; grandchildren, Stephen (Erin) Krasowski II, Katie (Doug) Krasowski-Thorne, Jason (Katie) Krasowski, Sonya (Jerry) Krasowski-McCormack; and numerous nieces and nephews. Harry was preceded in death by his parents, Henry and Marie Krasowski; wife, Irene Michal-Krasowski; son, Jamie (late Donna Young) Krasowski; and his sister, Genevieve (late Joseph) Gogolak.

Stephen and Elaine would like to thank their Father's care giver Yvonne for her compassion and kindness with their father. A special thank you as well to the Fowler ladies for prayers, support and love throughout both Irene and Harry's final years. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Harry's name to the .

Funeral Services will be held on Friday, July 26, 2019 at Our Lady Perpetual Help Catholic Church 7140 Arizona Ave., Hammond, IN with a 10:00 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial offered by Reverend David Yankauskas. Interment will follow at Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens Crown Point, IN. Visitation will be on Thursday, July 25, 2019 at KISH FUNERAL HOME, 10000 Calumet Ave. Munster, IN from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. and again, at the church on Friday, from 9:30 a.m. until the 10:00 a.m. Mass. Vigil Service will be held on Thursday at 7:00 p.m. www.kishfuneralhome.net