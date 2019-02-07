Harry R. Luke

HOBART, IN - Harry R. Luke, age 90, of Hobart, passed away Tuesday, February 5, 2019 at VNA Hospice. He was born in Hobart on December 25, 1928 to the late Raymond and Martha Luke. Harry was a 1947 graduate of Hobart High School and a retiree of NIPSCO. He was a faithful member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Hobart. In his younger years Harry enjoyed playing baseball, basketball, and bowling, and more recently worked the crossword and Sudoku puzzles. He loved his family and annual trips taken to Ft. Myers, FL. Harry will be remembered for the love and kindness he showed toward his family and friends.

He is survived by his daughters, Susan (Les) West, Barrington Hills, IL, Donna (John) Fedyna, Havelock, NC, Lori (Robert) Angarone, Wilmette, IL, and stepdaughter, Linda (Eric) Walker, Valparaiso; stepson, Lewis (Debra) Valdivia, MI;brother, Donald Luke (Nancy Farris, Hobart; many grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Harry was also preceded in death by his wife, Jewell; son, David Luke and stepson, Ronald Valdivia; brothers, Robert, George, and Ralph; sister, Dorothy Jones.

Memorial contributions may be made to Trinity Lutheran Church in Harry's memory.

Funeral services for Harry will take place Thursday, February 8, 2019 at 12:00 noon at REES FUNERAL HOME, 600 W. Old Ridge Rd., Hobart, with visitation from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. Private family burial to take place at Memorial Park Cemetery in Valparaiso at a later time. Please contact (219) 942-2109 or go online at www.reesfuneralhomes.com to extend condolences.