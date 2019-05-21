Harry S. Morris

HAMMOND, IN - Harry S. Morris age 89, of Hammond, IN, formerly of Steff, KY passed away Saturday, May 18, 2019. He was born in Steff, KY on September 29, 1929 to the late Lucille and Clifford Morris. Harry proudly served his country in the United States Marine Corps and was honorably discharged in 1952 after six years of service. The following year he married his loving wife, Audry. Harry loved his family and enjoyed cars and being outdoors. He was a member of theWoodmar United Methodist Church, the Hammond Mohawks Club and the American Legion Post 369. Harry was a transporter for many years at Napleton Autowerks where he acquired his nickname "Pappy". Harry was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and friend. He will truly be missed by all who knew and loved him.

He leaves to cherish his memory, loving wife of 66 years, Audry Morris; children: Elizabeth "Gwen" (Ron) Allen, Gayle (Ronnie) Parsanko, Mark Morris, Carol (David) Berwanger; eleven grandchildren: Elaine, Jaime, Steven, Amber, Brendon, Ashley, Michael, Amanda, Ariele, Joshua, Jacob; thirteen great-grandchildren; one brother Ronald D. Morris. He is preceded in death by his parents; son, David Morris; siblings: Harold and Lowell Morris and Rita Sizer.

Funeral services will take place on Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at 7:00 p.m. at LaHAYNE FUNERAL HOME (6955 Southeastern Ave. Hammond, IN). Friends are invited to visit with the family on Wednesday, May 22, 2019 from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. For more information please call 219.845.3600 or visit www.lahaynefuneralhome.com.