HIGHLAND, IN - Harry T. "Tom" Burgess, 93, of Highland, passed away January 22, 2020. He is survived by: loving daughter Claudia (Don) Zikas, caring sons Tom (Pat) Burgess, Paul Burgess, and John Burgess, seven grandchildren, ten great-grandchildren and numerous other family members. Tom was preceded in death by: wife Laura, daughter Marcia Jean, brother John "Red", and parents Harry and Florence.

A Memorial Mass will be held in his honor on Tuesday, January 28, 2020, 11:00 AM at St. Anthony Chapel, 203 N. Franciscan Dr. Crown Point, IN, 46307. A gathering time with friends and family will precede the mass beginning at 10:00 AM. Final interment at Arlington National Cemetery at a date to be determined.

Tom was a proud graduate of East Chicago Washington High School "Class of '44", a member of St. James the Less Parish in Highland and a Navy veteran of WWII who served in the Pacific Theater. Both a master salesman and a classically trained draftsman, Tom retired from Calumet Flexicore after 38 years of service.

He was a devoted husband of 69 years to his late wife Laura and became her main caregiver. A dedicated father, grandfather and friend, Tom enjoyed time with family, starting projects and working in his yard on Bluebird Lane.

Tom appreciated a good Rob Roy, a good joke and a good nap.

The family would like to express a special thank you to the nurses and staff of 3A for their never-ending comfort, support and companionship.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to: Cancer, Multiple Myeloma, Lupus or Multiple Sclerosis research.

