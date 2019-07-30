*2wCAPFb*Harvey Blair

Harvey Earl Blair 89, of Elko Nevada passed away of natural causes, peacefully at the home of his daughter in Challis, Idaho on July 24th, with family by his side, just 11 days away from his 90th birthday. Born to Harry Blair and Ida Bartlett in Fort Hall Idaho, in 1929 at the old clinic in Fort Hall and graduated from Blackfoot High school.

After graduation Dad enlisted in the U.S. Army. He did his basic training at Fort Lewis Washington where he earned his paratrooper wings. Dad was in 4th Armored Cavalry before he was deployed to Europe fighting in the Korean War. When he was Honorably Discharged in 1956 he was a Sergeant 1st class, Special Forces, Ranger. Harvey drove truck for Morse Knutsen after he got out of the Army.

Harvey married Betty Ilene Lish, on October 10, 1959 in Gooding Idaho.

Harvey was a maintenance superintendent for the FMC Company in Pocatello from 1965 to 1982. Dad was involved in the Pocatello VFW for many years and was a life member. Harvey, Betty and son Wade moved to Alaska in 1982 and lived in Anchorage, Seward and Wrangell. Harvey worked in maintenance for the Alaska Railroad for a few years before moving back to Challis Idaho in 1988.

Harvey was an avid hunter and fisherman took more big game, waterfowl and upland game than can ever be counted and sharing his love of the outdoors with his daughters, son and grandchildren.

Dad was hired by Cyprus Thompson Creek in 1988 as a Shovel and Drill supervisor, as well as Hecla Mining and Thompson Creek Mining. Harvey was a maintenance consultant specializing in heavy mining equipment at Thompson Creek Mining Company before his retirement.

Harvey was a Bannock Native, an enrolled member of the Shoshone Bannock Tribes, Fort Hall Idaho. Harvey loved his native heritage, rodeos, his dogs, and mostly his family. Dad will be so missed! Harvey is survived by four children: daughters; Dixie Wright (Ken) Challis Idaho; Valerie Hansen (Kevan) Boise Idaho; and Brenna Prouse (Robert), Blackfoot Idaho; and son; Wade Blair, Elko, Nevada. He had 19 grandchildren and 28 great grandchildren

Harvey was preceded in death by his loving wife Betty Blair of 57 years an infant son Aaron Shawn Blair; mother, Ida Bartlett; father, Harry Blair; sisters, Paulma Blair Edean; Hazel Blair Tonga; Delores Blair Edmo; Loretta Blair Torgensen; brothers, Adrian Bartlett and Dean Blair and Great Granddaughter Mackenzie Hook.

Funeral services will be held Thursday, August 1, 2019 at 11 am in the Cornelison Funeral Home, 431 N. 15th Ave., Pocatello, where family will receive friends one hour prior. Interment will be in the Norton Cemetery, McCammon, Idaho, next to his loving wife Betty, with military graveside rites. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.cornelisonfh.com