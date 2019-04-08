Hassel D. Tarlton

GRIFFITH, IN - Hassel D. Tarlton age 89 of Griffith passed away on Wednesday April 3, 2019. She is survived by her children: Cassie (Richard) Bainbridge of Griffith, Denise (Mike) Roll of Griffith, Grandchildren; Dawn Bainbridge-Gearhart, Roger (Tara) Henson, Jason Henson, Jacob (Kim) Henson, and Ashley Roll. Great Grandchildren; Javin, Josiah, Teagen, Jude, Blaire, and Haley; and twin sister Maxine (Leo) Tollett. Preceded in death by her parents John and Ella Harvester, husband James Tarlton, and by brothers Millard and Bob.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday April 10, 2019 at 10:00 AM at WHITE FUNERAL HOME located at 921 W. 45th Ave., Griffith with Pastor David Mitchell officiating. Burial will follow at Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens in Schererville. Friends may meet with the family on Tuesday April 9, 2019 from 3:00 PM to 8:00 PM.

Hassel was a member of Hope Spring First Baptist Church of Griffith. She was the former owner of Kountry Fixxins (Jimmy's Coney Island) in Griffith and a former employee of Englanders in Chicago where she worked for 28 years. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. If you knew her, you loved her. She would never let you leave her home hungry.

