Hector D. Jimenez, Jr.

GRIFFITH, IN - Hector D. Jimenez Jr. age 61 of Griffith passed away on Friday June 12, 2020 after suffering a long battle with Multiple Sclerosis.

He is survived by his wife of 43 years; Diana, sons; Richard Anthony Jimenez, Alexander Jimenez, and Isaiah Jimenez, granddaughter Julia Jimenez, grandsons Andrew Jimenez, Greyson Jimenez, sisters; Diane (Cosme) Martinez, Irene Martinez, Delia (Vince) Vela, and Norma Mireles, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Hector was preceded in death by his parents Hector and Mary Jimenez, brother James, and sister Alma Lara.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday June 20, 2020 at 10:00 AM at WHITE FUNERAL HOME located at 921 W. Glen Park Ave. (45th Ave.) Griffith with Fr. Theodore Mens celebrating. Burial will follow at Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens in Schererville. Friends may meet with the family on Friday June 19, 2020 from 3:00 PM to 8:00 PM at WHITE FUNERAL HOME. Hector was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church in Griffith and Teamsters Union Local #142.

Hector was a Fleet Mechanic for Pepsi Co. in Munster. He enjoyed riding his motorcycle and spending time with his family.

