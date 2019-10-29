Hector S. Guerrero

In Loving Memory of Hector S. Guerrero, Beloved Husband and Father. Happy 1st Birthday in Heaven, Babylove. This is the first year we will not be celebrating our birthdays together. There's not a day that goes by where we don't shed a tear for you. We wish that we could hear your voice, see your face, and hug you once more. Every moment we've spent together lives within our hearts. But even in the face of our grief, we will celebrate all the goodness that you brought to our lives, and remember all the special moments you gave to us. We only wish you nothing but happiness in Heaven. We will forever love you with all our hearts and miss you so much. Happy Birthday in Heaven. Your Loving Wife, Marisela and Daughter, Emily