Hedwig "Hedy" C. Hollingsworth

CROWN POINT, IN - Hedwig "Hedy" C. Hollingsworth (nee Petroff), age 96, of Crown Point, IN, passed away on Tuesday, February 5, 2019. Hedy is survived by her brother: James (Fran) Petroff of Merrillville, IN; niece: Linda Petroff of Crown Point; nephews: Dean (Lynn) Traudt of Florida and Dale Petroff of Hammond, IN; great-nieces and nephews; and friend: Loretta Kleban. She was preceded death by her husband: Winfred "Bud" Hollingsworth; two brothers: Constantine "Connie" and Jordan Petroff; and sister: Sophie Pozenovich.

Visitation will be held on Friday, February 8, 2019 at GEISEN FUNERAL, CREMATION & RECEPTION CENTRE, 606 E. 113th Ave., Crown Point, IN 46307 from 11:30 AM until the time of the Funeral Service at 12:30 PM with Pastor Mark Wilkins officiating. Services will conclude at the Funeral Home. Private Burial at Calumet Park Cemetery in Merrillville, IN.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to: The .To view directions and sign Hedy's online guestbook visit www.GeisenFuneralHome.com- (219) 663-2500.