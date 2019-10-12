Hedwig "Pat" Van Milligen (nee Pienczykowski)

LANSING, IL - Hedwig "Pat" Van Milligen (nee Pienczykowski), age 99, of Stonehill Care Center, formerly of Lansing, IL passed away on September 26, 2019.

Surviving are six children: Cornelius Van Milligen of Utica, KY, James Van Milligen (Mary) of Wichita, KS, Tish Aguilar of Lansing, IL, David (Kathie) Van Milligen of Pewaukee, WI, Joy Knollenberg (Terry) of Manito, IL and Michael Van Milligen (Nancy) of Dubuque, IA; 14 grandchildren, 29 great-grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband of 70 years, Al Van Milligen.

Funeral services will be Monday, October 14, 2019 at St Ann Catholic Church: 3010 Ridge Road Lansing, IL with visitation at 10:00 a.m., Mass at 11:00 a.m., followed by Interment Services at Assumption Catholic Cemetery, Glenwood, IL.

Our Mother, a first generation American was born on January 23, 1920 in Erie, PA. She honorably served in the Women's Army Corps (WAC) from 1943-1945. Mom enjoyed playing cards, volunteering for St. Ann Parish and School, baked a prized apple pie, was a jitterbug champion.

