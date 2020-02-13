Heidi Zima (nee Sencaj)

SCHERERVILLE, IN - Heidi Zima (nee Sencaj), age 75 of Schererville, known fondly to many as "Oma", passed away Saturday, February 8, 2020.

Heidi was the beloved devoted wife of Robert Zima; loving devoted mother to Anthony (Terry) Clark, Ramona (Mark) Rogers, Donna Clark, and Sandy (Jimmy) Lessentine; Oma to Tiffany and Jeremy (Bethany) Wilson; Amber (Ryan) O'Connell; Marissa Clark-DeButch (Kody Elder); Kevin, Christopher, Kasseidi, Kailey, Casey Lessentine; Jarred (Cayla) Ebeltoft; Jessica, Ashley Clark; Jodi (Ryan) Phelps; Michael (Becky) and Kevin (Kristen) McFadden. Heidi was the loving Ur Oma/Oma-Oma to Jaden, Aaliyah, Sariyah, Mariyah Browder; Chase, Harper Ebeltoft; Isaiah Zinkiewitz; Mason, Molly, Olivia Wilson; Caden, Nolan, Gavin Robert O'Connell; Chase Elder; Bryson Harville; Brooklyn Phelps; and Conner, Tommy, Kooper, Kole McFadden. Heidi had many wonderful nieces and nephews: Monica (Roger) Baldwin; Andy, Garet, Blake, Jillian Sencaj and Dale (Val) DeVries.

Heidi was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Robert; parents: Andy (Andrija) and Vera Sencaj; brother, Mato Sencaj, sister, Christel Renate Burgwald, and siblings Dieter, Gunter and Milka Sencaj, whom passed away in Germany.

Heidi was born in Hamburg, Germany and came to America when she was only six. She became a long-time resident of Lake County, IN. The family loved the States and became proud American citizens, something she spoke of with much pride. She wrote a book for her kids for Christmas of 2017, so they would know what life was like for her and the family in the old country and the new country. It was a true legacy of love for them. She was a 28 year member of the Schererville Central Lions Club, and a co-founder of the Schererville Historical Society: past secretary. She worked for the town of Schererville for many years, as well as at Children's Therapy Plus in Crown Point. She retired from Crete-Monee H.S. in Crete, IL.

She loved riding with her hubby, Bob (Rev), on his Harley on road trips. She loved going to plays and comedy clubs with her kids, enjoyed having lots of laughs; reading and going to her grandkids activities and games. She loved life; had a wonderful sense of humor and kept us all together. She never met a stranger. Everyone that touched her life made her a better person, and visa-versa. She had wonderful friends and enjoyed her ladies in her Deutsche Kaffe Klatsch. Heidi lived for her children, husband, family and friends. She enjoyed life to the fullest and she always thought she was truly blessed! She would remind us that "Every beat of your heart, I am with you-always and forever."

Services will be 10:00 AM on Saturday, February 15, at Griffith Lutheran Church, (1000 N. Broad Street, Griffith, IN) Pastor Freda Scales officiating. Friends and family are invited to visit from 8:00 AM until time of service at the church. Interment of ashes at Calumet Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Griffith Lutheran Church. For more info, call 219-980-1141 or visit www.mycalumetpark.com.