Helen A. Albrecht
Helen A. Albrecht

CROWN POINT, IN - Helen A. Albrecht, age 92 of Crown Point, passed away September 13, 2020. She was a graduate of Froebel High School, class of '47. She was employed at US Steel for 33 years in the accounting department. Helen was a member of St. Mary Church in Crown Point and was a member of their Altar and Rosary Society and a Eucharistic Minister. Father Pat referred to Helen as the matriarch of the family. She was preceded in death by her parents, five sisters and two brothers. She loved going to church, cooking her great meals, and playing slots at the casinos. She is survived by her children Daniel Albrecht, Chuck Albrecht (Tammy), Carrie Murphy (Graydon), Valerie Austin (late Dan), Lisa Cortazar, 14 grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren.

Visitation Thursday, September 17, 2020 from 3:00-8:00 p.m. at BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 10101 Broadway, Crown Point, IN. Funeral on Friday, September 18, 2020 will begin at Burns at 9:15 a.m. proceeding St. Mary Church, 321 E. Joliet St., Crown Point for a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. Interment Calumet Park Cemetery. www.burnsfuneral.com




Published in The Times on Sep. 16, 2020.
