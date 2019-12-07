Helen Artim

CLAYTON, MO - Helen Artim 91 of Clayton, MO formerly of Munster, IN, passed away Tuesday, December 3, 2019. She is survived by her daughter Patti(Larry) Kalina, sons Greg(Cari) Artim and Mark (Marie) Artim, grandchildren Jennifer Kalina, Mike (Ana) Kalina and Gregory Artim.

She is preceded by her loving husband Richard Artim, her son Rik Artim, her sisters Mary Yothment, Margaret Yothment, Anna-Mae Sweeney and Judy Yothment, her brothers Bill Yothment, Albert Yothment, Robert Yothment and Joseph Yothment and lastly survived by her loving cat Mopsy who misses their many daily routines.

Helen was a graduate of Griffith High School Class of "46". She had an exciting and diverse life. A devout Catholic that never missed Mass on Sundays, even if she had to take Uber all by herself at age 91. She was very generous to those in need. She had wonderful stories of growing up on a farm with her Hungarian parents and her eight siblings. These stories included countless hours of ice skating, cleaning the chicken coops, and turkey plucking around every Thanksgiving.

Prior to marriage, Helen was a switchboard operator for Bell Telephone and later worked at her sister Mary's Flower Shop. She eventually retired as a travel agent which fed her love of travel. She lived life to the fullest. Regardless of her age, she was always ready to get in a car or hop on a plane. She loved all things Florida: the condo, the ocean, the pool, the sun and especially the warm weather.

Helen never shied away from an opportunity to shop. This included her love of flower shopping and gardening – and when she no longer had her own, she would make her son endlessly plant her purchases in their garden. She read the newspaper every morning while drinking her coffee and Baileys. Helen enjoyed western movies and Christmas time. Her family always knew when it was "three months until Christmas"!

Visitation with the family will be on Tuesday, December 9, 2019 from 4:00-8:00 p.m. at BURNS-KISH FUNERAL HOME, 8415 Calumet Ave., Munster, IN and also Wednesday, December 10, 2019 at St. Thomas More Church, 8501 Calumet Ave., Munster, IN with a mass to follow. Interment will be at St. John-St. Joseph Cemetery, Hammond, IN. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Diabetes Research Institute (www.diabetesresearch.org)or a charity of your choosing.

Helen will be sorely missed by her family and friends.