Helen Birac (nee Stevoff)

SUN CITY, AZ - Helen Birac (nee Stevoff), of Sun City, AZ passed away on July 27, 2020 at the age of 97, at her home in the El Dorado of Sun City.

Helen was born to parents, Spiro and Marie Stevoff on June 10, 1923 in Gary, IN. She grew up as the eldest of four and attended Froebel High School, graduating in 1941. In 1952, she married Radovan Birac and they had three daughters. She was a founding member of the Macedonian Social Organization (formerly the Macedonian Youth Organization), where she forged many lifelong friendships.

For many years, Helen was an active member of St. Sava Serbian Orthodox Church in Merrillville, IN. Helen's love of cooking, baking and entertaining are well known. Anyone who visited her was met with a warm smile and something to eat! And many will remember the parties she hosted at the Birac's Farm in DeMotte, IN. She was an avid collector of recipes and cookbooks and always loved to talk about a new recipe she'd found. She was a kind and giving woman and a mother to all.

In her later years, Helen took care of her brother, Steve who was diagnosed with Alzheimer's, as well as her sister, Marge. She moved from Crown Point, IN to Sun City, AZ in 2008 to be near her daughter, Diane and son-in-law, Gaston.

Helen is survived by her daughters: Diane (Gaston) Lucido, Doreen (Tom) Andriacchi, Paula (Dick Fleizach, deceased) Manoski; grandchildren: Amy Manoski, Rich (Olga) Manoski, Katie Andriacchi and nieces: Deborah DeGeer, Nadine (Mike McQuillen) Stevoff and Sheryl (Robert, deceased) Matheu.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Radovan Birac; her parents, Spiro and Marie; her brothers: Steve Stevoff and Nick (Audrey) Stevoff and her sister, Margaret (William) DeGeer.

Helen participated in a longevity study with Banner Sun Health Research Institute and 7 thru them, donated her body to science. Donations can be made to Hospice of the Valley at www.hov.orgonate/