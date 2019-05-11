Helen Brincko

OGDEN DUNES, IN - Helen Brincko, age 95, of Ogden Dunes, passed away at home on Thursday, May 9, 2019. She was born in Sagamore, PA on August 30, 1923 to the late Gustoff and Barbara (nee Hydee) Burinda. She was a devoted member of St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Lake Station. Helen was a skilled artist, excellent seamstress, and enjoyed gardening. She was a member of the Ogden Dunes Gardening Club.

Helen is survived by sons, David and Bruce Brincko; grandchildren, Valerie, Aaron, Justin, Ashley, Garrett; great grandchildren, Nathan, Aiden, Ana, Isabelle; and sister, Joan Wagner.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Dr. John Brincko.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday, May 13, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, 2447 Putnam St. Lake Station, IN 46405 with Rev. David Kime officiating. Visitation will take place Sunday, May 12, 2019 from 1:00-4:00 p.m. at REES FUNERAL HOME, OLSON CHAPEL, 5341 Central Ave., Portage, IN 46368. She will be laid to rest at Sacred Heart Cemetery in Sagamore, PA. For more information, please call 219-762-3013. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.reesfuneralhomes.com.