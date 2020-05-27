Helen C. (Waddle) Meadows
Helen C. Meadows (nee Waddle) GRIFITH, IN - Helen C. Meadows (nee Waddle) age 87 of Griffith passed away on Monday May 25, 2020. She is survived by her children: Deborah Meadows, Wendy (Mike) Jansen, Randy (Michelle) Meadows, Jodee Jagielski (Jay Domschke); grandchildren: Jennifer (Josh Zellers) Jansen, Kimberly(Steve) Vasquez, Gregory (Lauren) Jansen, Brooke, Zackary Meadows, Blake Jagielski; great grandchildren: Ryken, Blair, Austin, sister Dorothy Spiekhout, numerous nieces and nephews, and many special friends and staff at Brentwood Assisted Living. Helen was preceded in death by her husband Nat Meadows, parents C.B. and Martha Waddle. All services will be private. Burial will take place at Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens in Schererville. Helen was a former employee of Floral Fashions in Griffith. She was a member of the First Christian Church of Hessville, and a former Girl Scout Leader with the Calumet Council. Helen enjoyed coloring. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to The American Heart Association. For more information please contact WHITE FUNERAL HOME at (219) 924-4100 or visit us at www.whitefuneralhomeofgriffith.com.


Published in The Times on May 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
1 entry
May 26, 2020
Glad the suffering has ended and you are at peace, celebrating and united again with Dad and many family and friends. RIP Mom.
Jodee Jagielski
Mother
