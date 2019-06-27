Helen C. Mravinac

EAST CHICAGO, IN - Helen C. Mravinac, age 85 of East Chicago, passed away May 29, 2019 at St. Catherine Hospital.

Survived by her favorite brother, John Mravinac; sister, Anne Boer and sister-in-law, Dorothy Mravinac; many nieces, nephews, loving relatives and friends. Preceded in passing by her parents, Frank and Josephine Mravinac; sisters, Katherine (late Anthony) Juszczak, Josephine (late William) Jalovecky, Mary Mravinac, brother-in-law, Andrew Boer.

Funeral mass of Christian burial will be held Saturday, June 29, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Holy Trinity Croatian Church, 4754 Carey St., East Chicago with Rev. Terry Steffens, officiating. At Rest, St. John Cemetery, Hammond, IN. Friends may visit with Helen's Family at the Church from 9:30 a.m. until time of Mass.

Helen was a lifelong resident of East Chicago and was a longtime member of Holy Trinity Croatian Church and the Croatian Lodge No.170. Helen enjoyed working and the people she worked with at Edo's Lounge and the March Travel Agency. She was also an employee of the East Chicago Library and retired from The City of East Chicago Clerk's Office. She was an animal lover and was especially fond of her kitty cats. She will be dearly missed by her many friends, but especially her loving nieces and nephews. Helen's family would like to extend a Special Thankyou to her Caregiver, Kim Pieszchala.

Funeral Arrangements entrusted to OLESKA-PASTRICK FUNERAL HOME, East Chicago, IN. www.oleskapastrickfh.com