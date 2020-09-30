Helen Dolores "Dutch" Zimmerman

VALPARAISO, IN - Helen Dolores "Dutch" Zimmerman passed away Monday, September 28, 2020, at Rittenhouse Village in Valparaiso, IN, after a lengthy battle with Alzheimer's. She was 88.Known from childhood as Dutch, she was born in Valparaiso on February 8, 1932, the daughter of Paul H. Miller and Cecile (Beu) Miller. She grew up on West Monroe Street in Valparaiso, next door to her father's business, Miller Glass Service.

Dutch was a 1949 graduate of Valparaiso High School, where she was a cheerleader and president of the Booster Club. She attended Valparaiso University during the 1949-1950 academic year and was a member of Kappa Tau Zeta sorority. She was also a member of Tri Kappa service sorority. After attending VU, she spent several months in Washington, D.C., as a clerical worker for the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

Dutch married U.S. Air Force Cadet Robert G. Zimmerman in Houston, Texas, on January 26, 1952. Robert was the son of Mr. and Mrs. Englebert Zimmerman, Jr. of Valparaiso. Dutch and Robert had two sons, Jeffry S. (born July 4, 1953) and Martin J. (born March 8, 1956).

During her husband's Air Force career, Dutch lived in several towns and cities around the United States, including Tampa, FL; Great Falls, MT; Austin, Texas; Exeter, N.H.; Birmingham, AL; Wichita, KS; and Montgomery, AL. While stationed at Bergstrom Air Force Base in Austin in the mid-1960s, Dutch served as president of the Bergstrom Officers' Wives Club. After Robert's retirement from the Air Force in 1975, the couple lived in Florida for several years (including a soul-testing four-year stint aboard a sailboat) before returning to Valparaiso to live in the 1990s.

A devout Lutheran throughout her life, Dutch was a member of Heritage Lutheran Church in Valparaiso at the time of her death. Less rewardingly (at least until recently), she was also a lifelong fan of the Chicago Cubs baseball team.

Dutch was an accomplished softball player as a teenager, and an avid and talented bowler as an adult. She was also noted for her graceful soprano singing voice, which she deployed to admirable effect in a variety of church choirs over the years.

She is survived by her sons, both of Valparaiso; her sister Marilyn Lembke of Valparaiso; her daughter-in-law Suzanne (Leath) Zimmerman; her sister-in-law Arlene (Domke) Miller of Valparaiso; her sister-in-law Barb Miller of Minneapolis, MN; her sister-in-law Nancy Mowbray of Rhode Island; her sister-in-law Carol (Zimmerman) Griffin and brother-in-law Bill Griffin of Florida.

She was preceded in death by her husband, who died in 2013 after 61 years of marriage; her parents; her sister Dorothy McCormack; and her brothers Harold "Jiggs" Miller, Martin Miller, Frederick "Fritz" Miller and Robert Miller.

Due to COVID-19 pandemic, there will be no public funeral services.