Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Helen Dorothy (Patchin) Shafier.

Helen Dorothy Shafier (nee Patchin)

FRANKLIN, IN - Helen Dorothy Shafier (nee Patchin) 82 of Franklin, IN and formerly of Schneider, IN died February 22, 2019. She was born August 16, 1936 in East Chicago, IN to Clyde and Gladys (Shelbourne) Patchin. She married Harold Emmet Shafier Jr., he preceded her in death on March 23, 2005. She had been a Rehabilitation Technician at St. Anthony Medical Center in Crown Point, IN.

Survivors include her children Cheri Lynn Beardsley of Minot, ND, Karen Diane Dickens (Roger) of Franklin, IN, Kenneth Reed (Olga) of Virginia Beach, VA, Christopher Reed (Lisa) of Virginia Beach, VA, Robin Reed of Franklin, IN, brother Clyde Patchin (Janie) of Lowell, IN and Clifford Patchin (Jan Minton) of Franklin, IN, 22 grandchildren, 40 great grandchildren, ten great great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents Clyde and Gladys (Shelbourne) Patchin, sisters Edythe Harris Campo, and Joyce Albright.

A graveside service will be conducted on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at 1:00 PM at the Sanders Cemetery in Lowell, IN. SWARTZ FAMILY COMMUNITY MORTUARY AND MEMORIAL CENTER - FRANKLIN, IN is handling the arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.swartzmortuary.com.

Information 317-738-0202.