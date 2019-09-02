Helen E. Oberman (nee Nakoff)

ORLAND PARK, IL - Helen E. Oberman (nee Nakoff) passed away on August 28, 2019. Late of Orland Park, formerly of South Holland and Chicago's East Side. Beloved wife of late Carl H. Oberman. Loving mother of Carl Marc (Kimberly), Deborah (Paul) Hayes, and James Michael (Denise A.). Fond grandmother of Alexandria Oberman; Kyle, Collin, Kara, Kirby Hayes; Nicholas, Adam, Michael, and Tony Oberman. Great grandmother of Austin, Jacob, Nathan, Caysen, Lianah, Josephine, Asher, and Harlow. Devoted daughter of late Vaso and late Josephine Nakoff. Dear sister of late Edward (Frieda) and late William (late Dolores) Nakoff. Also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Helen along with her late husband Carl Owned and Operated Oberman's Music Studio on the East Side for many years. Helen was a devoted Catholic, loved entertaining, cooking, playing cards and being with her family.

Visitation Wednesday September 4, 2019 from 8:30 a.m. until time of prayers at 10:30 a.m. at Thornridge Funeral Home (Janusz Family Funeral Service) 14318 S LaGrange Road (Northbound Traffic, U-Turn Permitted at 143rd St.) to St. Michael Church Mass 11:00 a.m. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery In Lieu of Flowers, In Memory of Helen Oberman Donations can be made to "Emilie Fund" c/o Smith Crossing 10501 Emilie Lane; Orland Park, IL 60467 is preferred. thornridgefuneralhomes.com. (708) 460-2300.